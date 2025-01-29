Prep basketball roundup: Cleveland improves to 17-4 with win over El Camino Real

Cleveland High improved to 17-4 with a 75-59 win over El Camino Real on Wednesday night.

There’s no slowing Cleveland High’s rise in the City Section basketball hierarchy this season.

The Cavaliers are 17-4 and 4-0 in the West Valley League after a 75-59 win over El Camino Real on Wednesday.

Cleveland ends first half with 33-26 lead over El Camino Real with dunk. pic.twitter.com/KJ7XKX4HwM — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 30, 2025

Serigne Deme, a 6-foot-8 junior center who became eligible last week after transferring from Blair, continued his impact play with 20 points and two dunks. Cayden Kelly, a 6-foot-6 senior, had 18 points, including 11 in the third quarter when he helped the Cavaliers pull away from El Camino Real.

Battle of the Unbeatens in the Northern League. Eagle Rock tops Marshall 68-46. @SANTINOLEONE21 with a steal and dunk. pic.twitter.com/7x1YvJ3tKl — Yankees West Coast Chapter 🇺🇸 (@Matt82485450) January 30, 2025

Chatsworth 79, Birmingham 58: V’Elijahh Miller had 22 points and Alijah Arenas added 20 points and eight assists to lead Chatsworth.

Sun Valley Poly 86, Monroe 31: JD Wyatt scored 31 points for Poly. Quian Khawaja had 16 points and 10 assists.

Arleta 78, Verdugo Hills 63: Joaquin Corleto had 20 points, including four threes, for Arleta.

Venice 62, Fairfax 51: The Gondoliers improved to 4-1 in the Western League. Rodrigo Trujillo had 25 points for Venice, including seven threes. Venice has a big game on Friday against first-place Westchester.

Westchester 93, University 36: Freshman Tajh Ingram scored 20 points and Tajh Ariza added 16 points for the Comets. Ariza, however, was ejected, which means he will miss Westchester’s game against Venice Friday.

Damien 89, Upland 42: Elijah Smith finished with 23 points. Damien made 14 threes to advance to the semifinals of the Baseline League tournament.

JSerra 62, Mater Dei 52: The wild Trinity League race now has four teams with two losses after JSerra completed a sweep of the Monarchs. JSerra is 6-2, St. John Bosco 6-2, Santa Margarita 5-2 and Mater Dei 5-2. It was the Lions’ fourth consecutive win in the series with Mater Dei during the past two seasons. BJ Ray-Davis had 23 points for JSerra.

Santa Margarita 82, Orange Lutheran 36: Bryaden Kyman had 16 points for Santa Margarita (19-5, 5-2).

St. John Bosco 76, Servite 50: The Braves (22-4, 6-2) moved back into a tie for first place in Trinity League. Brandon McCoy scored 23 points.

St. Anthony 66, St. Paul 60: Donovan Pitts had 15 points for St. Anthony in the Del Rey League win. Dillon Chelsea led St. Paul with 21 points.

Malibu 85, Community Charter 39: Dylan Goosen scored 42 points.

Girls basketball

Birmingham 83, Chatsworth 39: The Patriots (16-6, 5-0) received 25 points from Kayla Tanijiri.