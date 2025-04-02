Prep talk: Downey High grad Cesar Ruvalcaba reaches pro soccer

Former Southern Methodist soccer player Cesar Ruvalcaba is a Downey High graduate playing for the Columbus Crew.

Former Downey High soccer coach Marvin Mires raves about the journey of one of his former players, Cesar Ruvalcaba, who is now playing professional soccer for the Columbus Crew.

Ruvalcaba, 23, a defender, made it to the top via college soccer. He played for three seasons at Cal Poly Pomona, then transferred to Southern Methodist.

He was signed by the Crew and called up last month.

It was in 2020 when COVID-19 shut down high school sports and Mires was holding Zoom calls with his players and brought on Ruvalcaba, who was attending Cal Poly Pomona.

“Time management, boys,” Ruvalcaba said. “Don’t leave things to the last minute. The quality of work starts going down because it’s rushed.”

Ever since Mires has used Ruvalcaba as a role model for players. He’s the gift that keeps giving.

“I’ve told many this kid’s story,” Mires said.

It’s a good one.

