The Times’ softball player of the year: Kai Minor of Orange Lutheran

Kai Minor of Orange Lutheran High showing off her defensive skills.

Four years ago, after seeing freshman outfielder Kai Minor for the first time during the first softball practice, Orange Lutheran High coach Steve Miklos remembers arriving at home and telling his wife, “This girl is special.” And she was.

Minor, headed to Oklahoma after four spectacular seasons at Orange Lutheran, saved her best for her senior season, exceeding even the highest of expectations with 44 hits, a .500 batting average, 34 RBIs and 17 doubles for the Trinity League championship team. Defensively, she was a wizard with her glove.

“She makes plays routine that others wouldn’t make,” Miklos said.

Kai Minor when she was a 15-year-old freshman. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

For a season of exceptional performances, Minor has been selected The Times’ player of the year in softball.

“It was a joy to see her develop not only as a great player but as a mentor to younger players,” Miklos said.

He called Minor “the best player” in his 28 seasons of coaching.

Her speed was used on the bases and on defense. Opposing coaches who had never seen her play always came away impressed.

“People watch her and they’re amazed,” Miklos said. “They go, ‘Who’s that?’”

She’s a five-tool player in the world of softball.

“She hits for power, she’s a line-drive hitter, a great baserunner. She’s complete,” Miklos said.