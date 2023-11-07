Penguins shut out Ducks to end their six-game winning streak

Tristan Jarry and Magnus Hellberg combined on a 32-save shutout after Jarry left with an injury late in the second period, and the Pittsburgh Penguins snapped the Ducks’ six-game winning streak with a 2-0 victory Tuesday night.

Radim Zohorna scored in the first period and Sidney Crosby added an empty-net goal for the Penguins, who avenged Anaheim’s spectacular 4-3 comeback victory in Pittsburgh eight days ago.

Jarry made 21 saves for Pittsburgh before leaving the game with a cut near his right eye. Jarry hit his head into Ducks forward Adam Henrique, who had his back turned to the goalie outside the crease, yet Jarry still inadvertently stopped the puck when Henrique attempted to fire a rebound shot underneath him.

Hellberg took over and stopped 11 shots in the third period of Pittsburgh’s second straight victory to open its three-game California trip after a 1-5-0 slump.

John Gibson made 34 saves against his hometown team for the upstart Ducks, who hadn’t lost since Oct. 22 in their longest winning streak in two years. Anaheim was shut out for the first time.

Ducks center Mason McTavish’s seven-game point streak ended. The 20-year-old scored the late tying goal in Pittsburgh last week before adding the winning short-handed goal with 13 seconds to play.

Anaheim had five late comebacks during its six-game winning streak, but failed to become only the fourth team in NHL history with four consecutive third-period comeback victories.

Zohorna scored his third goal in seven games since rejoining the Penguins, getting a lucky deflection off Gibson’s pads and underneath the goalie late in the first period.

Anaheim ramped up its attack in the third period but repeatedly missed the mark. Moments after Ross Johnston couldn’t collect a rebound in the crease in time to hit an open net, Troy Terry’s deflected wrist shot hit Hellberg’s far post.

McTavish briefly had the puck in the crease with 3:30 left but couldn’t get it under Hellberg.

Crosby scored his sixth goal of the season with 19.5 seconds left, lofting home a backhand from mid-ice.