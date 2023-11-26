Slumping Ducks are routed by Edmonton Oilers, 8-2

Connor McDavid had a goal and four assists to give him nine points in two games and help the Edmonton Oilers rout the Ducks 8-2 on Sunday night.

Zach Hyman had two goals and an assist, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Evander Kane, James Hamblin, Leon Draisaitl and Mattias Ekholm also scored and Stuart Skinner stopped 21 shots. The Oilers have won two straight to improve to 7-12-1.

Max Jones scored for the Ducks, who have lost six in a row to fall to 9-12-0.

Ducks starter Lukas Dostal was replaced by John Gibson in the second period after Edmonton scored six goals in 16 shots. Gibson stopped eight of 10 shots.

There were three goals on the first five shots on goal and the Oilers led 4-2 after the opening period.

The Ducks struck 3 1/2 minutes in when Jones beat Skinner.

Edmonton responded just over a minute later on its first shot. Connor Brown sent a backhand pass across to Kane for his 10th of the season. Brown’s point was his first in his 14th game with the Oilers after signing as a free agent over the summer.

The Ducks quickly regained the lead at 6:10 on Jones’ second of the game.

The Oilers drew even midway through the period. McDavid elected to shoot on a three-on-one, putting the puck off the far post for his seventh of the season. Nugent-Hopkins made it 3-2 with 7:23 left and Hyman scored with 2:10 left, and the Oilers pulled away.