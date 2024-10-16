Ducks beat Utah, win home opener for ninth season in a row

Leo Carlsson scored 54 seconds into overtime and the Ducks won their ninth consecutive home opener, 5-4 over the Utah Hockey Club on Wednesday night.

Clayton Keller put Utah ahead 4-3 with 9:10 to play in regulation, but Pavel Mintyukov tied it for the Ducks with 5:05 left.

Carlsson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 draft, then converted a pass from Troy Terry for the first goal of his second NHL season.

Robby Fabbri scored his first goal since joining the Ducks, and Terry got his second goal of the season. Lukas Dostal made 26 saves.

Keller and Barrett Hayton both scored their fourth goals in five games this season for Utah. Jack McBain and Michael Kesselring also scored.

Connor Ingram stopped 29 shots for Utah, which dropped to 3-1-1 in the finale of a four-game road trip.

The Ducks haven’t lost a home opener since 2016, and they’ve earned a point in 12 straight.