Ducks can’t keep up with Nathan MacKinnon and Avalanche in overtime loss

Ducks center Leo Carlsson controls the puck in front of Colorado center Nathan MacKinnon during the Ducks’ 4-3 overtime loss Friday.

Nathan MacKinnon scored with 40.1 seconds left in overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Ducks 4-3 on Friday night for their first win of the season.

Ross Colton scored two goals, both in the third period, and Casey Mittelstadt, playing in his 200th consecutive game, also had a goal for his 200th career point with a goal for the Avalanche. Alexandar Georgiev had 16 saves.

Leo Carlsson, Ryan Strome and Troy Terry scored for the Ducks. Lukas Dostal finished with 45 saves.

Terry scored with 12.6 seconds remaining in regulation to tie the score 3-3.

Ducks takeaway: Anaheim continues to struggle to convert the power play, going 0 for 3 to fall to 0 for 14 on the season.

Key moment: Trailing 2-0, Colorado finally broke through offensively when Mittelstadt finished off a breakaway with a backhand shot that sailed into the net over Dostal’s glove hand. Nikolai Kovalenko triggered the breakaway with a pass that the streaking Mittelstadt picked up for his drive to the net to ignite the Colorado offense.

Key stat: The Avalanche were three for three on the penalty kill and one for six on the power play.

Up next: Ducks return home to host the Kings on Sunday night while the Avalanche visit San José.