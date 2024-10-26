Olen Zellweger’s goal not enough for Ducks in loss to Rangers

Ducks forward Cutter Gauthier, left, battles New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox during the first period of the Ducks’ 2-1 loss Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

Ryan Lindgren and Will Cuylle scored in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the Ducks 2-1 on Saturday night.

Jonathan Quick stopped 30 shots for the Rangers, who bounced back from a loss at home to defending champion Florida on Thursday and earned a point for the seventh time in eight games (6-1-1).

Olen Zellweger scored for the Ducks, and Lukas Dostal finished with 30 saves. The Ducks lost for the third time in four games.

Lindgren fired the puck from the slot past Dostal at 4:13 of the third for his first goal of the season to end a scoreless tie. It was the defenseman’s 11th goal in 336 career games.

Cuylle made it 2-0 on a goalmouth scramble with 8:07 remaining, and Zellweger spoiled Quick’s shutout bid 1:45 later.

Takeaways: The Rangers improved to 2-1-1 at home. They are 4-0-0 on the road.

Key moments: Quick, who got his 395th career win, made a dazzling glove save on Ducks forward Mason McTavish with 4:40 left in the second to keep the game scoreless. He denied McTavish again 1:15 later. Quick also made two saves in the closing seconds to secure the win.

Key stats: Artemi Panarin, who led the Rangers with 120 points, including 49 goals last season, extended his points streak to start this season to eight games. Panarin leads the Rangers with six goals and 15 points overall. ... Alexis Lafreniere had the primary assist on Lindgren’s goal, giving him four assists and eight points on the season.

Up next: Ducks visit New Jersey on Sunday, and the Rangers visit Washington on Tuesday.