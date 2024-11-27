John Gibson makes 42 saves as Ducks end losing streak against Seattle

Seattle forward Jaden Schwartz collides with Ducks goalie John Gibson in the second period.

John Gibson made a season-high 42 saves and Alex Killorn scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the second period as the Ducks defeated the Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Wednesday night.

Killorn, Cutter Gauthier and Trevor Zegras each had a goal and an assist for the Ducks, who had dropped eight straight against Seattle. They rebounded from a 3-2 loss to the Kraken at home Monday night.

Frank Vatrano and Brett Leason scored in the first period for the Ducks.

Seattle erased the 2-0 deficit on goals from Eeli Tolvanen at 16:34 of the first and Oliver Bjorkstrand at 8:58 of the second. Joey Daccord stopped 28 shots.

Killorn put the Ducks ahead for good at 10:02 of the second with a wrist shot after Mason McTavish got the puck along the boards and Zegras found an open Killorn.

Gauthier made it 4-2 with a power-play goal at 19:23, and Killorn assisted on Zegras’ goal at 13:55 of the third.