Alex Killorn scores in overtime as Ducks defeat Blue Jackets to end losing skid

Ducks players celebrate after Alex Killorn scores in overtime of a 4-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.

Alex Killorn scored his second goal of the game on a breakaway at 1:43 of overtime, and the Ducks rallied to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 Saturday night, closing out their four-game trip with a victory.

Jackson LaCombe added a goal and an assist, and Mason McTavish scored for his 100th NHL point. Killorn added an assist, and Robby Fabbri assisted on two goals. John Gibson made 39 saves as the Ducks (11-14-4) snapped a five-game slide.

Cole Sillinger, Kirill Marchenko and James van Riemsdyk scored for Columbus (12-13-5), which has lost three straight at home and six of its last seven games. Jet Greaves made 23 saves.

Takeaways

Ducks: On the same day they traded longtime defenseman Cam Fowler to St. Louis, the Ducks rallied from two one-goal deficits for a well-earned win. They have beaten the Blue Jackets in their last six visits to Nationwide Arena since 2018.

Columbus: In a battle of two division cellar-dwellers, Columbus rediscovered its forecheck and played with a fire that had been missing in its last two games. But the Blue Jackets lost their second straight in extra time.

Key moment: The Ducks pulled Gibson late in the third period, leading to LaCombe’s score with a man advantage at 17:14. Killorn sealed the victory in overtime with his second goal of the night.

Key stat: Kent Johnson stretched his points streak to four games with an assist on Marchenko’s goal. He has recorded points in 13 of his first 16 games this season, including all nine of his contests at Nationwide Arena.

Up next: The Ducks host Winnipeg on Wednesday. The Blue Jackets visit Carolina on Sunday.