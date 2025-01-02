Troy Terry scores in overtime to complete Ducks’ comeback in win over Jets
WINNIPEG, Canada — Troy Terry scored his second goal of the game at 3:34 of overtime to give the Ducks a 4-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night.
Terry added an assist in a three-point night, Radko Gudas and Leo Carlsson also scored and John Gibson stopped 27 shots for the Ducks, who improved to 16-17-4.
Gudas forced overtime when his screened shot from the point beat Connor Hellebuyck with 1:10 left in regulation and Gibson off for an extra attacker.
The Ducks blew a two-goal lead in the third period before recovering for a 3-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday in Anaheim.
Alex Iafallo gave Winnipeg a 3-2 lead with a wraparound with 2:44 left.
Adam Lowry and Mark Scheifele also scored for Winnipeg. The Jets have lost two in a row to fall to 27-11-2.
After allowing the first goal just 33 seconds into the game, the Ducks tied it 2-2 in the second, then rebounded from a late 3-2 deficit. The Jets jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, only to watch it disappear.
After Iafallo gave the Jets a 3-2 lead with 2:44 left, Gudas tied it with a screened shot from the point.
The Ducks are at Edmonton on Friday night. The Jets continue their eight-game homestand Saturday against Detroit.