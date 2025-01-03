Leon Draisaitl scores late to lift the Edmonton Oilers over the Ducks

Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman (18) exults with teammates after scoring during a 3-2 win over the Ducks on Friday night.

Leon Draisaitl scored the tiebreaking goal late in the third period and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Ducks 3-2 on Friday night for their second straight win.

Darnell Nurse had a goal and an assist, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also scored and Stuart Skinner stopped 27 shots as the Oilers won for the 10th time in 13 games.

Brett Leason and Jackson LaCombe scored for the Ducks, who lost for the first time in four games. Lukas Dostal had 23 saves.

Draisaitl scored the go-ahead goal with 1:35 remaining after Edmonton gave up a 2-0 lead midway through the second period.

Takeaways

Ducks: LaCombe is having a terrific second season with the Ducks. He now has seven goals on the season and 15 points in 31 games. The 23-year-old defenseman is just two points shy of the 17 he had in 71 games as a rookie.

Oilers: Draisaitl extended his points streak to 13 games, tying the longest streak of the season achieved by four different players thus far. During his streak he has 11 goals and 25 points. Draisaitl passed Glenn Anderson for fifth in Oilers franchise history with career 907 points. However, teammate Connor McDavid had his own points streak end at 12.

Key moment: With the score tied, Zach Hyman sent the puck in front to Draisaitl and he took the pass on his knee and kicked it down to his stick before picking the corner past Dostal for his league-leading 28th goal of the season.

Key stat: Edmonton defensemen have been somewhat of a surprise in scoring, now accounting for 25 of the Oilers’ 122 goals this season — just one back of league-leading Columbus. Evan Bouchard leads the way with seven, followed by Mattias Ekholm (six), Brett Kulak (five), Nurse (four) and Troy Stecher (three).

Up next: Ducks host Tampa Bay on Sunday, and Oilers visit Seattle on Saturday.