Henri Jokiharju helps Buffalo rally past Ducks

Henri Jokiharju scored 9:31 into the third period to give the Buffalo Sabres a 3-2 win against the Ducks on Tuesday night.

Jokiharju’s goal from a minimal angle beat goalie Lukas Dostal high over his shoulder and past his head to give the Sabres the lead for good at 9:31 of the third period.

Mason McTavish and Leo Carlsson scored power-play goals while Dostal made 32 saves for the Ducks, whose five-game point streak ended.

The Ducks led 2-0 after two periods, but JJ Peterka scored 1:56 into the third on a one-timer to cut the lead to 2-1, and Alex Tuch followed at 5:34 by putting a puck in off Dostal.

Going without Trevor Zegras (three-game suspension) and goalie John Gibson (day to day with an upper-body injury), Anaheim was unable to capitalize on two power-play goals in a game for the first time since Nov. 15.

Dylan Cozens had three assists for Buffalo. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 16 saves for the Sabres, who have won six of their last seven games.

Jokiharju, who starred for Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off, scored his second goal in as many games.

Buffalo’s comeback win was their fourth in games in which they trailed after two periods and helped it draw to within two points of Pittsburgh at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

The multi-goal third period comeback for the Sabres was their first of the season and first against the Ducks.