Kings can’t keep up with Avalanche in season-opening loss

Kings right wing Alex Laferriere, left, and Colorado Avalanche right wing Logan O’Connor fight during the second period Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena.

Mikko Rantanen had two goals and a pair of assists, Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and two assists and the Colorado Avalanche opened their season with a 5-2 victory over the Kings on Wednesday night.

It is the second straight year Rantanen has recorded at least three points in season openers, joining Joe Sakic and Peter Stastny as the only players in Avalanche/Nordiques history to accomplish that feat.

Cale Makar and Miles Wood also scored for the Avalanche, who have won 12 straight regular-season road games dating to last season. Alexandar Georgiev stopped 35 shots.

The Kings’ Carl Grundstrom and Quinton Byfield had second-period goals. Cam Talbot made 31 saves in his Kings debut.

Rantanen gave Colorado a 3-0 lead and completed a run of two goals in 53 seconds at 3:47 of the second period when he beat Talbot top shelf on a wrist shot from a tight angle inside the left faceoff circle that went in near the far post.

After the Kings got within a goal, Rantanen gave the Avalanche breathing room at 4:59 of the third period when he redirected Jack Johnson’s shot from the blue line and into the net.