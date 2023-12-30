Connor McDavid and the Oilers rally to defeat Kings in a shootout
Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist, Derek Ryan scored in the fourth round of a shootout and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Kings 3-2 on Saturday night.
Leon Draisaitl also scored, Stuart Skinner made 26 saves, and the Oilers picked up their fourth consecutive win.
Adrian Kempe had a goal and an assist, Kevin Fiala scored, and Cam Talbot made 24 saves as the Kings lost their second straight game.
Kings broadcasters Nick Nickson and Jim Fox along with Times columnist Helene Elliott rank the top 10 players in Los Angeles Kings history.
Kempe’s top-end speed factored into both Kings’ goals in the first period. It was his blazing entry into the offensive zone that occupied two defenders and left Fiala alone for a slap shot one-timer to open the scoring with 5:16 left.
Kempe then charged in on a breakaway before putting his wrist shot off the right post and in from the right circle for a 2-0 edge with 1:11 remaining. It was his 10th multipoint game, giving Kempe three goals and three assists during a four-game point streak.
McDavid fueled the Oilers’ comeback in the second, flicking in his low-angle shot off Talbot’s helmet for a power-play goal 5:35 into the period and feeding Draisaitl in the slot during four-on-four play with 4:31 remaining to tie it.
McDavid played in his 600th career game and has 315 goals and 581 assists. He broke a tie with Peter Stastny for fourth most assists through 600 games.
Up next for the Kings: vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday night.