Advertisement
Kings

Trevor Moore scores twice as Kings end their eight-game winless streak

Kings forward Trevor Moore celebrates with Matt Roy and Phillip Danault after scoring against the Carolina Hurricanes.
Kings forward Trevor Moore, center, celebrates with Matt Roy (3) and Phillip Danault after scoring against the Carolina Hurricanes in the first period of the Kings’ 5-2 win Monday.
(Karl B DeBlaker / Associated Press)
By Bob Sutton
Associated Press
Share
RALEIGH, N.C. — 

Trevor Moore scored two goals and the Kings snapped an eight-game winless streak by beating the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 on Monday.

Phillip Danault, Alex Laferriere and Pierre-Luc Dubois also scored in a four-goal third period for Los Angeles, which had gone 0-4-4 since beating San José on Dec. 27.

David Rittich made 30 saves for the Kings in their fifth stop of a six-game trip. Vladislav Gavrikov, Mikey Anderson, Matt Roy and Danault each had two assists.

Los Angeles Kings head coach Todd Mcllean gestures during the third period of an NHL hockey game.

Kings

Elliott: Todd McLellan’s job might not be in peril, but Kings must strive for wins, not perfection

The Kings are mired in a seven-game losing streak that has the entire team searching for answers, but a solution to their woes isn’t out of reach.

Jan. 12, 2024

Jordan Martinook and Jack Drury scored for Carolina, which had secured a point in its previous eight games. Antti Raanta stopped 20 shots before Yaniv Perets was inserted with 14:40 left in the game for his NHL debut. Perets was called upon for just one save.

The score was tied at 1-all before the Kings unloaded early in the third.

Danault’s ninth goal of the season gave the Kings a 2-1 lead 61 seconds into the period. Laferriere’s goal came at 2:21.

Then came Dubois’ second goal in as many games and ninth of the season at 5:20.

Moore opened the scoring at 6:24 of the first period and his team-leading 20th came with 1:16 to play into an empty net.

Advertisement

Martinook has scored in three straight games for this first time in his 10-year career that covers 602 games. His tally at 5:38 of the second period tied the game and was his fifth goal this season.

The Hurricanes honored retired forward Justin Williams with a pregame induction into the team’s Hall of Fame. He was part of three Stanley Cup-winning teams, including two with the Kings.

Up next for Kings: at Dallas on Tuesday to conclude their road swing.

Kings

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement