Kings lose in overtime to Ottawa Senators in a wild, 15-goal game

The Kings’ Tanner Jeannot (10) collides with the Senators’ Artem Zub (2) in the first period.

Josh Norris capped a two-goal effort with the game-winning goal 56 seconds into overtime Monday as the Ottawa Senators beat the Kings, 8-7.

Zack MacEwen also had a pair of goals for the Senators, with Jake Sanderson, Drake Batherson, Thomas Chabot and Claude Giroux also scoring.

Ottawa’s Anton Forsberg surrendered three goals on nine shots before being replaced by Mads Sogaard, who was recalled on an emergency basis Monday morning and allowed four goals on 17 shots.

Kevin Fiala and Alex Laferriere each scored twice for the Kings. Trevor Lewis, Adrian Kempe and Tanner Jeannot also scored. Darcy Kuemper made 33 saves in a losing effort.

Tied 6-6 midway through the third, Norris gave the Senators their first lead of the game, but Jeannot tied it up with 5:34 remaining.

The Senators’ Brady Tkachuk (7) celebrates an overtime win over the Kings with goalie Mads Sogaard (40) and defenseman Nick Jensen (3). (Icon Sportswire / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Kings had not lost to the Senators in regulation since Jan. 10, 2019.

For the Senators, who play host to the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night, this marked the eighth time in franchise history that the Senators both scored and allowed six goals in the same game — and the third time against Los Angeles.

For the Kings, Brandt Clarke — a native of Nepean, Ontario, a suburb of Ottawa — had a standout performance with three assists. Monday was Clarke’s first NHL appearance in his hometown.

The Kings, who came into the game carrying a perfect penalty kill percentage having shut down all 10 of their opponent’s chances, gave up three power-play goals Monday.

They continue their seven-game road trip with a stop in Toronto on Wednesday night to face the Maple Leafs.