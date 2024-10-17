Advertisement
Kings

Kings end three-game losing streak with win over Canadiens

David Rittich, shown here during last season's playoffs, made 26 saves for the Kings on Thursday.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
Associated Press
MONTREAL — 

David Rittich made 26 saves a night after being benched in the second period in Toronto, helping the road-weary Kings snap a three-game losing streak with a 4-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.

The Kings improved to 2-1-2 on a season-opening, seven-game trip necessitated by renovations to Crypto.com arena.

Rittich rebounded after giving up four goals on 14 shots in a 6-2 loss to the Maple Leafs. Alex Laferriere, Mikey Anderson, Andreas Englund and Adrian Kempe scored.

Justin Barron scored for Montreal (2-3-0). Sam Montembeault stopped 28 shots. He made a save on Kevin Fiala on a penalty shot.

The Kings bounced back after allowing a combined 14 goals against Ottawa and Toronto in its last two outings and beat the Canadiens for the seventh consecutive time, including four straight in Montreal.

