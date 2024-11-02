Kings collapse in third period, then lose in shootout to Blackhawks

Kings forward Alex Laferriere, left, shoots against Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek during the second period of the Kings’ shootout loss Saturday at Crypto.com Arena.

Tyler Bertuzzi scored with 31 seconds remaining in the third period, helping the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Kings 4-3 in a shootout on Saturday.

With Petr Mrazek off in favor of an extra attacker, Bertuzzi awkwardly scored from one knee off Ryan Donato’s centering pass.

Connor Bedard, Teuvo Teravainen and Donato scored in the penalty shootout to get the Blackhawks a much-needed win. It was just their second victory in the past seven games.

Alex Laferriere had two goals for the Kings, who failed in their push to win four straight home games to start a season for the first time since 2010-11.

The Kings had won three of four. They lost 4-2 at San José on Tuesday.

Takeaways

Blackhawks: Nick Foligno and Craig Smith started the rally with third-period goals, tying it 2-2. The spirited fight Chicago showed could represent a turning point in its season.

Kings: Laferriere had 12 goals in 81 games as a rookie, but the Harvard product has eight in 12 contests to start his sophomore season.

Key moment: Donato calmly waited out Darcy Kuemper with a series of fakes from close range before burying his penalty shot to give Chicago the win.

Key stat: The Blackhawks were 0-6-0 when trailing after two periods prior to the win. It was also their first in seven tries when the opponent scored the opening goal.

Up next: The Blackhawks visit the Ducks on Sunday, and the Kings open a two-game trip at the Predators on Monday.