Anze Kopitak gets 800th assist as Kings defeat Golden Knights

Anze Kopitar had a goal and two assists, including the his 800th career assist. as the Kings beat the Vegas Golden Knights 6-3 on Wednesday night.

Adrian Kempe and Kevin Fiala each had a goal and an assist, and Warren Foegele, Alex Laferriere and Joel Edmundson also scored for the Kings, who have won three of its last four. Brandt Clarke added three assists and Mikey Anderson had two assists, and Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves.

Kopitar’s assist on Fiala’s power-play goal at 6:23 of the third period made him the fifth player born outside of North America to reach 800 assists, joining Jaromir Jagr (1,155), Evgeni Malkin (809), Nicklas Lidstrom (878) and Henrik Sedin (830). Kopitar also joins Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby (1,013) and Malkin along with Detroit’s Patrick Kane (818) as active skaters to reach the milestone.

Kopitar has 15 goals and 39 points in 34 games against the Golden Knights, the most points by any player against Vegas.

The Kings’ goals came in spurts. Foegele and Kempe scored 42 seconds apart in the first period, Laferriere and Kopitar made it 4-0 in a 44-second span midway through the second period, while Fiala’s and Edmundson’s third-period goals came within 100 seconds in the third.

Fiala saw 15 minutes of ice time and was motivated after being a healthy scratch Tuesday night due to missing a team meeting.

Pavel Dorofeyev had two goals and Tanner Pearson also scored for Vegas. Ilya Samsonov stopped 20 shots.

