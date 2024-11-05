Trevor Lewis scores twice as Kings defeat the Minnesota Wild

Trevor Lewis is congratulated for his goal against the Minnesota Wild during the third period.

Trevor Lewis scored twice, Kevin Fiala added another on the power play and the Kings beat the Minnesota Wild 5-1 on Tuesday night.

Fiala’s go-ahead goal was the second goal in a span of 4:25 in the second. Alex Laferriere centered to a wide-open Fiala in the slot, where the veteran winger one-timed a shot past Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson.

Warren Foegele and Quinton Byfield also scored for the Kings, who were playing the second night of a back-to-back after a 3-0 win in Nashville a night earlier. It was the first goal of the season for Byfield, a 20-goal scorer a season ago.

David Rittich made 23 saves for the Kings.

Fiala, who was traded to the Kings in 2022 by Minnesota for a first-round pick draft pick and defenseman Brock Faber, scored his seventh goal of the season. He now has three goals and six assists in his last seven games against the Wild.

Minnesota, which had won three in a row, opened the scoring in the second period on Zach Bogosian’s first goal of the season. Gustavsson stopped 22 shots for the Wild.

The Kings return home with wins in five of seven. Their 19 points put them in sole possession of first in the Pacific Division and they are 7-2-1 since opening the season 1-1-2.

