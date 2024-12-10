Advertisement
Kings

Kings defeat New York Islanders, extend win streak to six games

New York Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom looks down as the Kings' Kevin Fiala (22) celebrates with teammates after scoring
The New York Islanders’ Oliver Wahlstrom (26) reacts as the Kings’ Kevin Fiala (22) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal Tuesday in Elmont, N.Y.
(Frank Franklin II / Associated Press)
Associated Press
ELMONT, N.Y. —  Adrian Kempe and Kevin Fiala scored and Darcy Kuemper made 19 saves as the Kings beat the New York Islanders 3-1 on Tuesday night for their sixth straight win.

The Kings started a seven-game road trip, their longest of the season, with a strong performance. Mikey Anderson added an empty-net goal as Los Angeles improved to 17-8-3 with its eighth victory in 10 games.

Anders Lee scored for the Islanders, who won their previous two.

Kempe opened the scoring at 13:51 of the first period with his 14th goal when he converted a pass from behind the net from captain Anze Kopitar, who played in his 1,401st career game.

The 37-year-old Kopitar leads the Kings with 32 points, including eight goals.

Fiala increased the lead, beating Islanders netminder Ilya Sorokin with a sharp, high wrist shot for his 10th goal at 3:09 of the second.

Lee, the Islanders captain, narrowed the deficit with his team-leading 13th goal at 9:47.

Kuemper stopped Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s shot from the high slot with 2:37 left in the third. He also denied Simon Holmstrom on the power play with just under eight minutes remaining to preserve a one-goal lead.

Kuemper, who helped the Colorado Avalanche win the Stanley Cup in 2022, improved to 6-2-3 this season.

Sorokin finished with 27 saves.

New York won at Ottawa on Sunday after edging Carolina 4-3 on home ice last Saturday.

The Kings were coming off home wins over Ottawa, Dallas and Minnesota.

L.A.’s trip continues Thursday against the New Jersey Devils.

