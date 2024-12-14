Kings rout Rangers for seventh win in last eight games

Kings captain Anze Kopitar is all smiles as he congratulates Adrian Kempe, who is hidden, after his goal against the Rangers in the second period Saturday.

Alex Turcotte and Warren Foegele scored in the first period, and the Kings beat the New York Rangers 5-1 on Saturday for their seventh win in eight games.

Quinton Byfield, Adrian Kempe and Phillip Danault also scored as the Kings handed the Rangers their ninth loss in 12 games. Darcy Kuemper made 31 saves.

Captain Anze Kopitar had two assists as the Kings chased Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin in the second period. Shesterkin allowed five even-strength goals on 21 shots.

Turcotte opened the scoring at 7:05, whipping the puck past Shesterkin to finish a two-on-one break with Kempe. Foegele made it 2-0 at 15:06 of the first.

Byfield scored at 2:46 of the second, followed by Kempe at 4:40 and Danault at 5:04.

Shesterkin was pulled after Danault’s goal in favor of Jonathan Quick, a former Kings goaltender. Shesterkin fell to 10-11-1 this season.

Filip Chytil scored his sixth goal for New York.

The Rangers were without defenseman K’Andre Miller, who suffered an upper-body injury during Thursday’s win at Buffalo. Miller was replaced by Connor Mackey.

Kuemper improved to 7-2-3, while Kopitar now leads the Kings with 34 points, including eight goals.

The Kings are 7-2-3 against Eastern Conference opponents and have allowed two goals or less in seven of their last eight games.

The Kings visit the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. The Rangers visit the St. Louis Blues on Sunday for the opener of a three-game trip.