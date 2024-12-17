Penguins rally to beat Kings in overtime

Kings goalie Darcy Kuemper blocks a shot by Sidney Crosby in the third period.

Rickard Rakell scored at 1:44 of overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied to beat the Kings 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Rakell deflected Erik Karlsson’s point shot behind Darcy Kuemper for the game-winner.

Adrian Kempe scored 33 seconds into the game for the Kings, and Alex Turcotte also scored. Defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov added two assists.

Kuemper stopped 28 shots for the Kings, who have lost two of three following a six-game winning streak.

L.A. continues a season-long, seven-game, 15-day trip Thursday in Philadelphia.

Evgeni Malkin scored, while Matt Grzelcyk forced overtime with 5:35 left in the third period with his first goal as a Penguin. Sidney Crosby sent a cross-ice pass to Grzelcyk, who ripped a wrist shot behind Kuemper to tie the score and force overtime.

Pittsburgh’s Michael Bunting had two assists in his 300th NHL game and Alex Nedeljkovic made 29 saves.

Pittsburgh has points in eight of its last 10 home games against the Kings dating back to Oct. 30, 2014.