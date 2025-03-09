Adrian Kempe’s third-period goal helps Kings fend off Vegas comeback

Newly acquired Kings forward Andrei Kuzmenko (96) celebrates after teammate Anze Kopitar (11) scores in the first period of a 6-5 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday.

Adrian Kempe scored the decisive goal in the third period of the Kings’ 6-5 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night.

Quinton Byfield, Warren Foegele, Anze Kopitar, Trevor Moore and Brandt Clarke also scored for the Kings. David Rittich stopped 27 shots in the win.

Tomas Hertl scored a hat trick, and Nicolas Roy and Brandon Saad also scored for the Golden Knights. Adin Hill had 29 saves.

The Kings won their second straight and ended the Golden Knights’ four-game winning streak that started after a 5-2 loss in Los Angeles on Feb. 24.

The Kings went 3-1 against the Golden Knights this season, having won three in a row.

Kings defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov and forward Warren Foegele both earned their 100th career assists.

Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith played in his 900th career game and assisted on Roy’s goal.

Byfield’s goal 1:56 into the second period extended his goal streak to three games and put the Kings ahead 3-0.

Kopitar scored his 16th goal of the season and his 16th career goal against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Kings start a three-game home stand against the Islanders on Tuesday. The Golden Knights kick off a four-game road trip in Pittsburgh the same night.