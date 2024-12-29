Kings defeat Flyers to extend their home winning streak to seven games

Kings forward Warren Foegele, right, celebrates with forward Tanner Jeannot after scoring during a win over the Philadelphia Flyers at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday.

Anze Kopitar scored twice and Adrian Kempe had a goal and an assist as the Kings got their seventh straight home win by beating the Philadelphia Flyers 5-4 on Sunday night at Crypto.com Arena.

Kevin Fiala and Warren Foegele also scored for the Kings, who trailed 4-2 midway through the second period before rebounding to sweep a back-to-back after defeating recent playoff nemesis Edmonton in overtime on Saturday. David Rittich made 17 saves.

Kopitar was in the right place to redirect Quinton Byfield’s rebound in and tie it 4-4 early in the third, before following it up by chopping in Kempe’s shot during a power play at 8:55 for the 5-4 lead.

Kopitar has 12 goals and 27 assists through 36 games.

Rookie sensation Matvei Michkov had a goal and an assist for the Flyers after being benched for the third period against the Ducks on Saturday. He ended a seven-game point drought. Tyson Foerster, Scott Laughton and Joel Farabee also scored, and Aleksei Kolosov made 15 saves.

The Kings improved to 8-7-1 when allowing the first goal.

L.A. next hosts New Jersey on Wednesday in a New Year’s Day matinee.