Quinton Byfield extends his goal streak, lifting Kings to their fifth consecutive win

Kings forward Quinton Byfield celebrates after scoring in overtime of a 1-0 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena.

Quinton Byfield scored at 3:20 of overtime, Darcy Kuemper made 24 saves for his second straight shutout and the Kings beat the Nashville Predators 1-0 on Saturday night for their fifth victory in a row.

Byfield ran his goals streak to six games, beating goalie Justus Annunen off a cross-crease pass from Adrian Kempe.

Kuemper and the Kings were coming off a 3-0 home victory over Washington on Thursday night. He has four shutouts this season and 35 overall. The Kings moved ahead of the Edmonton Oilers for second in the Pacific Division.

Annunen stopped 20 shots.

Takeaways

Predators: Michael Bunting played his second straight game after making his Nashville debut Friday night in a loss at Anaheim. Acquired from Pittsburgh last week, the forward had an appendectomy Feb. 27.

Kings: Los Angeles is 9-0-2 in its past 11 home games.

Key moment: Byfield ended it with his 17th goal of the season.

Key stat: Los Angeles won after having a season-low six shots on goal in the first 40 minutes.

Up next: The Predators open a three-game homestand Tuesday night against St. Louis. The Kings are at Minnesota on Monday to start a two-game trip.