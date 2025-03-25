Kings keep their home streak going by beating Rangers

Kings right wing Alex Laferriere and Rangers defenseman Zac Jones reach for the puck during the second period.

Kevin Fiala scored twice, Darcy Kuemper stopped 22 shots, and the Kings beat the New York Rangers 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Phillip Danault also scored as the Kings extended their home point streak to 15 games (12-0-3). The Kings are the second team in the NHL to have a home point streak of at least 15 games, joining Washington (11-0-5).

J. T. Miller scored for New York, and Igor Shesterkin finished with 30 saves. The Rangers have lost four of their last five games.

Miller put New York ahead 1-0 at 2:10 of the second period with a goal awarded after a review. It initially appeared a sprawled Kuemper kept the puck out with a sweeping right pad. However, it was called a goal by the situation room in Toronto after replays showed the puck crossed the line before the goalie’s right skate swept it away.

Fiala tied it on a power play with 9:06 left in the middle period on a deflection from the right doorstep.

Danault, playing in his 700th NHL game, put the Kings ahead on their second power-play goal of the night as he put in the rebound with 2:12 to go in the second.

Fiala added an empty-netter for his second of the night with 15.1 seconds remaining.

Takeaways

Rangers: New York has lost eight of 11 (3-6-8) to remain one point out of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Kings: Los Angeles won for the ninth time in 10 games and moved two points ahead of Edmonton for second place in the Pacific Division.

Key moment

Kuemper made a point-black save on the Rangers’ Will Cuylle from the right doorstep with about 7:47 to go. He then slid across to pounce on the loose puck after Vincent Trocheck’s shot was blocked by Adrian Kempe seconds later, preserving the Kings’ 2-1 lead.

Key stat

The Kings, 28th on the power play at 15.7% coming in, converted on multiple chances in a game for the first time since Oct. 14, in their third game of the season.

Up next

Rangers visit the Ducks on Friday, and Kings play at Colorado on Thursday.