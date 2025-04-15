Samuel Helenius has two goals as Kings defeat the Seattle Kraken

Samuel Helenius scores against Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord in the third period.

Samuel Helenius scored twice, David Rittich made 28 saves and the Kings spoiled the Seattle Kraken’s home and season finale with a 6-5 victory Tuesday night.

The Kings head into their regular-season finale locked into a first-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers. After the Kings blew a 2-0 first-period cushion, they responded with four unanswered goals over a five-plus minute stretch of game time between the second and third periods.

Warren Foegele gave the lead back to the Kings with 3:55 to play in the second and Alex Laferriere made it 4-2 just 72 seconds later. Adrian Kempe and Helenius added third-period goals to make it 6-2.

Seattle nearly came back in the third period with three straight goals from Jaden Schwartz, Matty Beniers and Eeli Tolvanen, but the deficit was too much.

Seattle erased a two-goal deficit with a short-handed goal from Tye Kartye at 5:26 of the second period and a power-play tally by Brandon Montour at 13:24.

Seattle goalie Joey Daccord had 18 saves.

Takeaways

Kings: Five-on-five is where L.A. dominated on Tuesday and it didn’t need a lot of shots on goal to end up with its 17th road victory of the season. The Kings had 14 total shots on target in the first 40 minutes.

Kraken: For the second consecutive season, the Kraken finished with fewer than 20 home victories and a minus goal differential of at least 15. Seattle will finish as the fourth-worst team in the Western Conference.

Key moment

An icing reset the puck in Seattle’s zone and the Kings took advantage with a face-off win, one of 30 on the night, and Foegele’s goal.

Key stat

Helenius came into Tuesday’s game with two goals. He equaled that total in 13:49 minutes of ice time against the Kraken.

Up Next

The Kings close the regular season at home against the Calgary Flames on Thursday night. The Kraken’s season is done.

