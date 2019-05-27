Bruins vs. Blues: How Boston and St. Louis match up in the Stanley Cup Final

Outlook: The Blues fired coach Mike Yeo in November after a 7-9-3 start and replaced him with Craig Berube, but they sat last in the NHL on Jan. 2. After an adjustment they bought into the relentless forechecking and rugged physicality Berube has preached and they soared. Poised rookie goalie Jordan Binnington (2.36 goals-against average, .914 save percentage in the playoffs) saved their season after he was promoted from the minor leagues in December and made his season debut in January. In an odd twist, he played for the Bruins’ American Hockey League farm team in Providence, R.I., two seasons ago because the Blues didn’t have an affiliate and they wanted him to play at a high level. Forward Jaden Schwartz has been exceptional this spring: he scored 11 goals in 69 regular-season games but has scored 12 goals in 19 postseason contests. Linemate Vladimir Tarasenko single-handedly wrecked the San Jose Sharks in the conference final, collecting three goals and eight points. Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo’s 13 points is the most from a Blues defenseman in one postseason, while Colton Parayko and Jay Bouwmeester form an effective shutdown pair. Bouwmeester will play in his first Cup Final at age 35.