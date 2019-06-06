Bruins’ Stanley Cup push complicated by Zdeno Chara and Matt Grzelcyk injuries

If both Chara and Grzelcyk are out, Cassidy will face a dilemma. Defense prospect Urho Vaakanainen practiced with the Bruins on Wednesday but Cassidy, one of the most articulate members of the NHL coaching ranks, acknowledged it’s a longshot that he’d choose to push the 20-year-old Finn into making a massive leap now. “That would be a big ask. A real big ask,” Cassidy said. “But if that’s the way we’ve got to go, then that’s the ask we’re going to make.… Earlier in the playoffs maybe it would be a little bit different for a guy to get acclimated, but we’re so far along now it would be difficult. You’re almost to the point where maybe you just ask guys to play more.”