Stanley Cup: Blues even series with victory over Bruins

The resilience of the St. Louis Blues seems limitless. First seen when they rose from last in the NHL standings on Jan. 2 to win the Western Conference title, they fought back from adversity again on Monday to earn a 4-2 victory over the Boston Bruins and tie the Stanley Cup Final at two games each. It also was the Blues' first home win in a Cup Final contest after losing six games in their first three appearances in 1968, 1969, and 1970 and dropping the first game to the Bruins here on Saturday.