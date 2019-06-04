Stanley Cup: Blues even series with victory over Bruins

The resilience of the St. Louis Blues seems limitless. First seen when they rose from last in the NHL standings on Jan. 2 to win the Western Conference title, they fought back from adversity again on Monday to earn a 4-2 victory over the Boston Bruins and tie the Stanley Cup Final at two games each. It also was the Blues' first home win in a Cup Final contest after losing six games in their first three appearances in 1968, 1969, and 1970 and dropping the first game to the Bruins here on Saturday.
Ryan O’Reilly, acquired by the Blues from Buffalo last July, scored the winner when he converted the rebound of a shot by Alex Pietrangelo from the slot at 10:38 of the third period, cleanly beating Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask. It was the second goal of the game for the standout center and it drew roars of pure glee from long-suffering fans at the Enterprise Center. Brayden Schenn added an insurance goal into an empty net with 1:29 left in the third period as jubilant fans hugged and waved rally towels.
Game 5 will be played on Thursday at Boston’s TD Garden, where the teams split the first two games of the Final.
Blues goalie Jordan Binnington, who was pulled in Game 3 after allowing five goals on 19 shots, stopped 21 shots on Monday. He’s now 13-2 after a loss during his NHL career, including 7-2 in postseason play.
The Blues, pumped up by the crowd’s energy, gave their fans even more to cheer about by scoring the game’s first goal, on a wraparound by O’Reilly 43 seconds into the first period. The assists went to forward Zach Sanford, who was restored to the lineup in Game 3 after being scratched after the Blues’ third playoff game, and defenseman Vince
Dunn, whose creativity with the puck is a valuable asset.
Although the Blues carried the play, the Bruins were able to tie it at 1-1at 13:14. Boston defenseman Zdeno Chara skated into the zone and took a shot that Binnington kicked away with his right leg. But the rebound didn’t go far, and Charlie Coyle pounced on it and slid it past Binnington’s other leg for Coyle’s ninth playoff goal.
The Blues regained the lead at 15:30, also off a rebound. Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo made a nifty move as he skated deep into the zone on the right side before taking a shot. Rask stopped it, but Tarasenko claimed the rebound for his 11th postseason goal.
Chara had to go to the locker room for repairs three minutes and seven seconds into the second period, after a shot by Schenn rode up Chara's stick and struck him in the face. He was bleeding from the area around his mouth but skated off on his own power. He missed the rest of the period but returned to sit on the bench during the third period, outfitted with a full face shield.
The Blues got the first power play of the game, at 5:47 of the second period, when Coyle was penalized for high-sticking Carl Gunnarsson. But they couldn’t muster a shot on goal during the advantage. Yet, not much later while the teams were at equal strength, they hemmed the Bruins in their own zone for three or four intense minutes. They got a power play out of it, but in a dramatic momentum swing, the Bruins scored a shorthanded goal to tie it at 14:19.
Brad Marchand, breaking up the left side, passed the puck to Patrice Bergeron, who had to knock it down before he could shoot it. Binnington stopped that shot, but Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo had no one within 20 feet of him when he knocked in the rebound. Carlo became the 20th Bruin to score a goal in this season’s playoffs, a club record. According to the NHL he was the first defenseman to score a short-handed goal in the Stanley Cup Final since Scott Niedermayer scored one for New Jersey in 2000.
The Blues have converted only one of 13 power-play chances in the Cup Final, in addition to yielding Carlo’s short-handed goal. Overall in the playoffs, they’ve allowed opponents to score four shorthanded goals. That's hardly a recipe for success, but their resilience allowed them to overcome their faults again.