Bruins and Blues share many qualities, which might make Stanley Cup Final epic

Another trait the Bruins and Blues share is balance. Boston has gotten at least one goal from 19 of the 22 skaters who have appeared in a playoff game this spring; St. Louis has gotten at least one goal from 18 of 21 skaters. The Bruins have excelled on faceoffs, winning 53.3% of their draws, but the Blues have held their opponents to 28.4 shots per game, four fewer than the Bruins have faced per game. The Blues won a bruising West final against San Jose while the Bruins had 10 days’ rest. However, a long break can throw off players’ timing. The Bruins staged a scrimmage to keep players active but forward Brad Marchand appeared to hurt his hand during that scrimmage. He didn’t practice on Sunday but Cassidy said Marchand will play on Monday.