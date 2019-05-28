Gary Bettman says NHL will take ‘hard look’ at expanding video replay

Commissioner Gary Bettman said the NHL will take “a hard look” at expanding the use of replay but said a change would require determining “how to do it without destroying the fabric and essential elements of the game.”
Currently, the league reviews the legality of all goals. Coaches can call for a review only in instances of possible goaltender interference and possible offside. A goal that resulted from an illegal hand pass that wasn't detected — and was not subject to review — gave San Jose an overtime victory over St. Louis in Game 3 of the Western conference final and spurred demand for reviews in more situations.
“The ability to review and parse plays down to the millisecond has become both a blessing and a curse," Bettman said on Monday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. "If we are to extend video replay, and we will be looking at that possibility, we must find the right balance when it comes to how much more to use and when to use it without affecting the flow, pace and excitement of our game.”
Bettman showed a rare bit of humor when asked what he thought when that hand pass wasn’t punished. “What I thought was it would be good if I kept my head from exploding,” he said. “I was unhappy. … It was unfortunate, to say the least.”
Bettman also declared the NHL is “in the strongest position in our history,” citing increased scoring, close games, improved TV ratings in the U.S and Canada, and the emergence of young stars. In addition, he said the NHL has not considered backing a women’s professional hockey league and will “let the dust settle” in regards to the future of the existing National Women’s Hockey League. More than 200 female professional players vowed to sit out the season in an effort to spur creation of a structure that would provide enhanced pay and benefits.
Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said the NHL and the NHL Players’ Assn. have had discussions regarding each side’s option in September to end the collective bargaining agreement in 2020 and said talks are expected to continue this summer. Bettman added, “We don’t like lockouts,” though he has imposed three — including one that wiped out the 2004-05 season. The NHLPA remains unhappy with the escrow system, which takes a bite of players’ salaries in order to maintain a 50-50 revenue balance between the league and players. “It’s an irritant,” said Don Fehr, NHLPA executive director. “We can fix escrow by cutting salaries. The players aren’t interested in doing that.”
Daly also said the league will not have preseason games in China next fall for logistical reasons and that it still believes China is a viable market.