Stanley Cup Final: Blues’ Ivan Barbashev suspended for Game 6

Barbashev’s hit on Johansson occurred during the first period on Thursday and was not penalized at the time. The league’s department of player safety ruled that he delivered “a high, forceful hit that makes Johansson’s head the main point of contact on a hit where such head contact was avoidable.” The explanatory video issued by the department said that while the two players had contact along their arms, Barbashev aimed his shoulder “directly into the head of Johansson.”