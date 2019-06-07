Stanley Cup Final: Blues’ Ivan Barbashev suspended for Game 6

The NHL’s department of player safety suspended St. Louis Blues forward Ivan Barbashev for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final as the result of what it termed an illegal check to the head of Boston Bruins forward Marcus Johansson early in the Blues’ 2-1 victory on Thursday at Boston. The Blues can win the franchise’s first Stanley Cup championship if they win on Sunday at Enterprise Center. A seventh game, if necessary, would be played next Wednesday in Boston.
Barbashev is the second Blues player to get a one-game suspension during the Cup Final. Center Oskar Sundqvist sat out a game as punishment for his hit to the head of Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk in Game 2. Grzelcyk has been following the league’s concussion protocol and has not returned to Boston’s lineup.
Barbashev’s hit on Johansson occurred during the first period on Thursday and was not penalized at the time. The league’s department of player safety ruled that he delivered “a high, forceful hit that makes Johansson’s head the main point of contact on a hit where such head contact was avoidable.” The explanatory video issued by the department said that while the two players had contact along their arms, Barbashev aimed his shoulder “directly into the head of Johansson.”
That hit was one of many that were questioned in a rugged, physical game. The Bruins were upset that Blues forward Tyler Bozak was not penalized for tripping or slew-footing Bruins forward Noel Acciari in the third period, especially because the Blues scored their second goal when play continued. Acciari appeared dazed and was pulled from the game by a concussion spotter. He did not return.
The Blues have been without forward Robert Thomas since he was injured in Game 1 on a massive hit by Bruins defenseman Torey Krug.