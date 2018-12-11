What we learned in the NHL last week: It's been quite the decline for the Blackhawks

Yes, it’s possible to feel bad for Tom Wilson, one of the NHL’s dirtiest players. He took a blindside hit from Vegas forward Ryan Reaves last Tuesday that knocked Wilson’s helmet off and left his head bare when it hit the ice. Wilson was dazed and Reaves was ejected. Afterward, Reaves told reporters, “He ran into a lion in the jungle.” Standard stuff, until Reaves inscribed that phrase while signing copies of a photo of the dazed Wilson and the photos were put up for sale online by memorabilia dealer Inscriptagraphs. The photos were destroyed, but evidence lives on in the form of screen shots. Wilson, recently back from a long and deserved suspension, missed the next two games because of a concussion. He’s no angel — and being on the receiving end of a nasty hit might make him think twice the next time he can choose between making a clean hit or a dirty one — but Reaves was crass to try to profit from someone’s brain injury.