What we learned in the NHL last week: Rough times in Anaheim call for some changes with Ducks

According to the NHL, there were 285 comeback victories, the highest total through 635 games in league history. Also, 25 players had reached the 20-goal mark this season; the last season in which there were as many 20-goal scorers through the first 644 games was 1996-97, when 30 players had reached 20. One more intriguing stat: 75.3% of goals were scored at even strength (2,927), the highest rate at this stage of a season since 1979-80 (76.1%; 3,381 of 4,439).