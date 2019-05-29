Stanley Cup Final: Robert Thomas is out tonight, but not because of Torey Krug hit

“We’ll probably go back to it at some point, whether we start that way or not. It’s what we’ve typically done all year,” Cassidy said. “Bergy’s going to get a hard matchup. What I mean by hard is not hard all game but who we feel on the other team is the biggest threat, or one of the biggest threats. I thought they weren’t bad. I just thought they just turned a couple pucks over against that line. No disrespect to the other lines but it’s like Bergy’s line, if teams don’t manage the puck against them, they’re going to make you pay. They made us pay, so we just went a different direction.