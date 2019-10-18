Kings assign first-round pick Tobias Bjornfot to AHL Ontario

When rookie defenseman Tobias Bjornfot made the Kings roster to start the season, it came with a caveat from coach Todd McLellan.

As long as Bjornfot, one of the team’s first-round picks this summer, could keep himself in the lineup, his development was best served with the Kings’ roster. In the season’s first seven games, however, Bjonfot played barely a dozen minutes per game and was scratched four times. On Friday, his first NHL stint came to an end.

The Kings assigned Bjornfot and forward Carl Grundstrom to their American Hockey League affiliate, the Ontario Reign, and recalled center Nikolai Prokhorkin, shuffling their roster for the first time this season amid a 2-5-0 start.

Bjornfot, 18, played in each of the Kings’ first three games this season. Partnered with Drew Doughty, he often was on the ice against opponents’ top lines. The result was a minus-three rating and some of the worst puck-possession metrics on the team. After averaging only 12:58 of ice time per game, he was a healthy scratch on each game of the Kings’ homestand this week. By going to the Reign, Bjornfot will get more minutes and opportunities to develop.

Prokhorkin, 26, was drafted by the Kings in the fourth round of the 2012 draft. In 2012-13, he played eight games with the team’s then-AHL affiliate, the Manchester Monarchs, before returning to his native Russia to play in the KHL. After failing to make the Kings’ season-opening roster this preseason, however, he stayed in North America to play with the Reign. In four games, he has two assists and a plus-two rating.

“I think we have a talented player, a player that possesses some skill,” McLellan said in the preseason of the 6-foot-3, 190-pound Prokhorkin.

“I believe he can finish. I haven’t seen it yet, but I believe he can find a way to finish. It’s getting up to the pace. He’s playing on a smaller ice surface. Things are happening a little bit quicker. I think at times we have him thinking when he should just be playing. And as a result, he sometimes looks slow. I’m not sure that he’s slow. I think he’s just thinking it, and he’s a little hesitant right now.”

Grundstrom, the left-handed winger the Kings acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs as part of the Jake Muzzin trade last season, had played just once in the Kings’ first seven games. After a promising debut season with the Kings last year, which saw him score five goals in 15 games following the trade, he will also be looking for more consistent minutes at the AHL level.