Kings select center Alex Turcotte with fifth pick of NHL draft

Why Kings picked him: Their success is typically center-driven and Turcotte fits the mold as one of the best two-way forwards in the draft. He models his game after future teammate Anze Kopitar and Jonathan Toews of the Chicago Blackhawks. The No.2 center behind Jack Hughes with the U.S. national development team, Turcotte was injured for part of last season but had 27 goals and 35 assists in 37 games. Turcotte, 18, is headed to Wisconsin to play under former Kings forward Tony Granato.