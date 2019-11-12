Kings’ Ilya Kovalchuk reportedly will be benched for time being

In September, Todd McLellan paid for the meal he hoped would help pave a smoother path for Ilya Kovalchuk this season.

When the new Kings coach met with the team’s veteran forward for lunch, ahead of Kovalchuk’s second training camp with the Kings, McLellan picked up the tab while the pair covered a lot of pressing topics.

They talked about Kovalchuk’s past, including his disappointing debut season with the Kings in which he scored only 34 points and was occasionally benched near the end of the season by interim coach Willie Desjardins.

They talked about Kovalchuk’s family, which moved with him to Southern California last year, back when the player with nearly 900 NHL games and more than 400 goals was thought to be the final piece of a Kings team expected to compete for the playoffs.

Advertisement

Most importantly, they discussed an upcoming season they hoped would be beneficial for both parties.

“I talked to him about how I would likely use him, at least to start with,” McLellan said in September, recalling their meeting. “Then after that, he and all the players dictate how much they play, where they play, who they play with, with their performances.”

Barely a month into the schedule, however, Kovalchuk and the Kings are seemingly back in the same sticky situation as they were at the end of last year. Kovalchuk is struggling, the Kings are in last place in the league, and on Tuesday afternoon, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported that the team plans to keep Kovalchuk out of the lineup for the foreseeable future.

Subsequent reports said that the 36-year-old — who has two years left on his three-year, $18.75-million contract, which carries a $6.25-million annual cap hit and includes a no-movement clause this year — could potentially be traded by the Kings, or return to the KHL in his native Russia, the league he played in from 2013 to 2018.

Advertisement

Although Kovalchuk’s nine points rank fourth on the team this season, his minus-10 rating is the worst on the roster. After tallying six points in the season’s first four games, he has only three in the last 13.

McLellan has challenged Kovalchuk to improve, evident in his occasionally critical comments to the media and in his shuffling of lines.

After a loss to the Buffalo Sabres last month in which Kovalchuk repeatedly missed the net from high-danger scoring areas, McLellan laid out his expectations for the former No. 1 overall pick and league-leading scorer bluntly: “We’ve got a guy that has scored 400 NHL goals with a slapper from the hash marks. We pay him handsomely to put those in. He’s got to do that.”