Ducks fall to Jets after surrendering goal in the final minutes

Mark Scheifele scored twice, the second on a power play with 4:22 left for his 400th NHL point, in the Winnipeg Jets’ 3-2 victory over the Ducks on Sunday.

Scheifele beat goalie John Gibson over the glove for his 13th of the season.

Adam Lowry also scored, Mathieu Perrault had two assists and Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves. Winnipeg is 5-1-1 in its past seven games.

Jakob Silfverberg scored his team-leading 11th goal for the Ducks. Devin Shore had his first of the season and John Gibson made 30 saves. Anaheim is 1-3-1 in its last five games.

Notes: Gibson missed the past two games with an illness. Winnipeg is 12-2-2 in one-goal games. Nick Shore, picked up on waivers from Toronto on Wednesday, made his Winnipeg debut.

