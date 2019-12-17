Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Hockey

Anze Kopitar scores in overtime to lift Kings to victory over Bruins

Kings captain Anze Kopitar, top right, celebrates with teammates (from left) Joakim Ryan, Drew Doughty and Dustin Brown.
Kings captain Anze Kopitar, top right, celebrates with teammates (from left) Joakim Ryan, Drew Doughty and Dustin Brown after scoring in overtime of a 4-3 win over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.
(Maddie Meyer / Getty Images)
By Associated Press
Dec. 17, 2019
7:34 PM
Share
BOSTON — 

Anze Kopitar scored at 3:23 of overtime and the Kings rallied to beat the Boston Bruins 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Kopitar beat Tuukka Rask with a high wrist shot after Jonathan Quick had come up with a huge save at the other end, giving the Kings their fourth win in five games and extending their best stretch of the season (4-0-1).

Blake Lizotte had a goal and an assist for the Kings, who couldn’t hold on to leads of 1-0 and 2-1 before rallying for a thrilling finish. Down 3-2 late in the third, the Kings pulled Quick for an extra skater and tied it on Matt Roy’s slap shot with 2:01 left in regulation.

Adrian Kempe also scored for Los Angeles and Quick finished with 37 saves.

Advertisement

Danton Heinen had a goal and assist for Boston, which fell to 1-5-1 in its last six and has lost two straight at home. Patrice Bergeron and Brandon Carlo also scored for the Bruins, who lost despite outshooting the Kings 16-8 in the third. Rask had 23 saves for the Bruins.

Bergeron tied it at 2-all 10:44 into the second on a wrist shot from above the right circle, his third goal in five games.

Hockey
Ilya Kovalchuk’s stint with the Kings officially comes to a close
Nashville Predators v Los Angeles Kings
Hockey
Ilya Kovalchuk’s stint with the Kings officially comes to a close
The Kings put Ilya Kovalchuk on unconditional waivers Monday, drawing the curtain on an 81-game experience that was as brief as it was bumpy.

Carlo’s goal 1:24 into the third gave Boston its first lead at 3-2. He scored from inside the blue line on a wrist shot that Quick got a piece of but couldn’t control after Heinen dug the puck out of a scrum in the corner.

Heinen was credited with an assist, his second point of the night after snapping a six-game scoreless streak on a power-play goal with 59 seconds left in the first to tie it at 1-all.

Advertisement

The Bruins were caught with too many men on the ice one minute into the game and Lizotte made them pay with a power-play goal at 2:17, deflecting a shot by Jeff Carter past Rask to put the Kings up 1-0.

Kempe sprung free for a short-handed breakaway and put the Kings up 2-1 at 2:45 of the second after Quick stopped a one-timer by Marchand.

Hockey
Newsletter
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement