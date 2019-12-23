Kings’ horrid start in loss to Blues shatters mood of optimism

Kings coach Todd McLellan entered Monday night’s meeting with the St. Louis Blues with something of a Christmas wish.

After the Kings’ recent 4-1-2 stretch had revived optimism in the middle of an otherwise dreary season, McLellan hoped they could deliver another gift-wrapped performance in their final game before the NHL’s mandatory three-day holiday break.

He was wary of the circumstances — “I hate this game,” he said Monday afternoon, “these are often unpredictable,” — but confident in a suddenly surging squad.

“You just hope you get off to a good start,” he said. “Play hard, play through it.”

Advertisement

His faith, however, was misplaced.

Rather than getting a head start on their holiday celebrations, the Kings conceded four goals in the first 13 minutes en route to a 4-1 defeat at Staples Center, ensuring they’ll spend Christmas tied for last in the Western Conference at 15-20-4.

The Kings’ came unraveled right away. Their opening shifts were stained with defensive-zone turnovers. Goalie Jonathan Quick allowed uncharacteristically dangerous rebounds. After the Blues opened the scoring on a deflected Brayden Schenn shot less than five minutes into the game, Kings defenseman Ben Hutton slashed a player. The Blues cashed in less than 10 seconds into the power-play.

McLellan called timeout, hoping to stymie the early hole at 2-0. But at the 11:22 mark of the first, Blues forward Vince Dunn skated around Kings defenders in their own end before firing a wrist shot past Quick. Fifty-nine seconds later, the Blues cashed in on another man-advantage.

Advertisement

From the side, McLellan stood still, looked up and down his bench, then simply dropped his head to rewatch the two-on-0 his penalty kill had gifted the defending Stanley Cup champions. A late first-period power-play goal from Alex Iafallo was all the Kings could conjure.

Monday was a reality check for the Kings. Long-relegated to a rebuilding, lottery-pick-positioning campaign, their recent six-game point streak — which included a tight shootout loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins and come-from-behind win against the first-place Boston Bruins — had allowed for cautiously dreams about accomplishing something more. After an overtime loss to Columbus on Thursday, they were temporarily within five points of a wild-card spot.

“We’re not playing to just improve and rebuild this season,” defenseman Drew Doughty said. “We’re trying to make the playoffs.”

To do that, however, requires consistency. Last season, the Blues stunningly overcame a slow first half of the season (they were in last place on New Year’s Day) to capture their first Stanley Cup title. This Kings team isn’t a carbon-copy — last season, the Blues were always expected to be good — but there are still lessons to be taken from St. Louis’ turnaround.

“We’re in a different spot,” McLellan said, “but the will to win shouldn’t be any different.”

That wasn’t the case Monday, especially in the opening period. The Blues recorded 15 of the game’s first 22 chances, generated virtually all of the juicy early opportunities, feasted on the Kings’ seven first-period giveaways, and coasted their way into the Christmas break.

The Kings, meanwhile, will be seeking to recover. In the grind of an NHL season, even a three-day break “can seem like a month,” McLellan said.