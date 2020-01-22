Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Hockey

Former Kings player Jarret Stoll excels in his role of developing young players

Kings forward Jarret Stoll tries to block a shot in front of goaltender Jonathan Quick during a game against the Chicago Blackhawks in December 2011.
Kings forward Jarret Stoll tries to block a shot in front of goaltender Jonathan Quick during a game against the Chicago Blackhawks in December 2011.
(Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images)
By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 
Jan. 22, 2020
4:59 PM
Share

Every time rookie center Jaret Anderson-Dolan lined up for a draw during his four-game call-up with the Kings last week, Jarret Stoll leaned forward in his chair. He wanted to see how their hard work together would pay off.

“Every time he takes a faceoff in the NHL, and he wins one, I’m so proud,” Stoll said of Anderson-Dolan, one of the players he has worked closest with this season in his role on the Kings’ player development staff. “On the other hand, when he loses one, I’m like, ‘. . . . come on.’ I want him to do so well.”

Four years removed from the end of his 13-year NHL playing career, Stoll is around hockey as much as ever these days — as a Kings player development coach, as an analyst on Fox Sports West Kings broadcasts, and as a front-facing ambassador of the franchise.

Of all his duties, Stoll’s relationships with players — including prospects such as Anderson-Dolan, Matt Luff, Carl Grundstrom and many others — are what he cherishes most.

Advertisement

“We want to see our kids develop,” he said. “That’s what it’s all about. Getting them to the next level and eventually, hopefully, they become full-time NHL players. If they score a goal, or make a nice play, or get an assist, it’s so rewarding for us to see that.”

After retiring in 2016, Stoll was lured back to the Kings — for whom he spent seven seasons and won two Stanley Cup titles — by former general manager Dean Lombardi.

Hockey
Ontario Reign’s Boko Imama issues statement on racial-slur incident
Kings forward Boko Imama, left, and fights Ducks left winger Mike Liambas fight during a preseason game in September 2017.
Hockey
Ontario Reign’s Boko Imama issues statement on racial-slur incident
Two days after having a racial slur directed his way in an American League Hockey game, Kings minor league player Boko Imama issued a statement regarding the situation.

Like fellow player development staffers Glen Murray, Mike Donnelly, Sean O’Donnell, and Craig Johnson, Stoll isn’t technically part of the coaching staff and doesn’t focus on systems or positioning. Rather, he spends time with players on the Kings and their AHL affiliate, the Ontario Reign, developing their skating, faceoff, and stick skills. He gives them one person to fall back on.

“We’re there [for the players] as a friend, we’re there as someone who, if they’re having troubles or are in and out of the lineup, they feel comfortable enough to come to us and talk about their game,” he said.

Advertisement

A fan favorite and media darling during his playing days, Stoll’s affable personality has translated to his new responsibilities on the ice, in front of a camera and among the team’s fans.

“Growing up, I watched Stolly a lot,” said Kings prospect Gabe Vilardi, who worked extensively with Stoll earlier this season while recovering from a long-term back injury. “How he plays, he did all the little things right. So you listen to what he says. It’s not like he’s trying to change your game or anything. It’s the little things that you do to improve to your game, get more ice.”

Hockey
Kings coach Todd McLellan’s faster, aggressive system is run by AHL Ontario affiliate
Ontario Reign coach Mike Stothers while with the Manchester Monarchs in 2016.
Hockey
Kings coach Todd McLellan’s faster, aggressive system is run by AHL Ontario affiliate
Ontario Reign coach Mike Stothers makes sure his team emulates the Kings in everything from terminology to a new faster, more aggressive style of play.

Added Reign coach Mike Stothers: “He’s just a good guy, happy go lucky. Guys like hanging with him. It’s just his personality.”

O’Neal credits the same traits for Stoll’s seamless transition to broadcasting (the same profession as his wife, Fox reporter Erin Andrews), where he meshes a welcoming presence with expert explanation of the game.

Stoll isn’t sure what his future holds. TV is one possible path, he said, although coaching might interest him more. He’s perfectly happy for now with his role.

“This is exactly what I wanted to be doing after my career was done,” he said. “I love coaching, guiding guys. Just trying to get them better, make them become regular NHL players.”

Hockey
Newsletter
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter

The best, most interesting and strangest stories of the day from the L.A. sports scene and beyond.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Jack Harris
Follow Us
Jack Harris is a sports reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before becoming a staff writer with The Times, Harris interned at the paper. A Phoenix native, he has previously covered Arizona State athletics for 247Sports and has appeared in the Arizona Republic, Dallas Morning News and San Jose Mercury News. His work has been recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists and the Hearst Foundation.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement