Kings showed this fan they had a lot of bite

It’s been a rough season for the Kings. Some would say it’s gone to the dogs.

But even as the Kings reside in last place in the Western Conference, their fans have remained loyal. Especially the four-legged ones, evidenced by a tweet from sports agent Allan Walsh on Thursday morning.

“There’s first time for everything: I get to my seat at the LA Kings game last night and this guy is sitting next to me. He sat there for 3 periods intently watching the action,” Walsh wrote.

Proving again that every dog has its day, the Kings beat the Calgary Flames 5-3 at Staples Center to stop a losing streak at five games.