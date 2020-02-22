Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hockey

Kings re-sign forward Martin Frk to a two-year contract

Kings forward Martin Frk controls the puck during a win over the Florida Panthers on Thursday.
(Harry How / Getty Images)
By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 
Feb. 22, 2020
1:35 PM
After seven rollercoaster seasons of professional hockey, full of rises and falls between the NHL and the minor leagues, Martin Frk drilled the idea into his head.

“You’ve got to take it day-by-day,” the Kings forward said. “You can get sent down at any time.”

As of Saturday, however, that may no longer be true. The 26-year-old winger signed a two-year contract extension with the Kings, a one-way deal worth $725,000 in annual average value that, for perhaps the first time, will offer Frk an extended shot at sticking in the NHL.

The Czech Republic-born forward came to the Kings this offseason after repeatedly failing to find a full-time NHL job elsewhere.

Originally a second-round draft pick of the Detroit Red Wings in 2012, he spent his first three professional seasons in the minor leagues before being claimed off waivers by the Carolina Hurricanes in October 2016. That month, he played in his first two NHL games, but then was waived again, reclaimed by the Red Wings in November 2016 and reassigned to the minors for the rest of the season.

Frk spent all of the 2017-18 season on the Red Wings NHL roster, collecting 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists) in 68 games, only to reprise a part-time NHL role last season. A lightly sought-after free agent this summer, he took the Kings’ one-year, two-way deal and started the year with their American Hockey League affiliate in Ontario. He wondered how much longer he could tolerate such a turbulent career path.

“Always, in the back of your mind,” Frk said, “there’s [going to play in] Europe.”

His performance this year, however, has allowed him to hit the brakes on that contingency plan.

On a young Reign roster, Frk’s offensive firepower was needed. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound right-hander utilized his wicked shot — he set an NHL/AHL record during the AHL All-Star skill competition with a 109.2 mph slap shot — to rack up 23 goals and 36 points in 37 games.

“When you get sent down to the AHL, you just realize what you need to do,” Frk said. “You need to get better every day and then wait for your opportunity to get back up.”

That finally came in late December, when Frk scored twice in his Kings’ debut and again two games later. He spent most of January back in Ontario, but returned to the Kings this month and scored in back-to-back games earlier this week, giving him five goals and an assist in eight NHL games.

Among Kings players with at least five appearances, Frk has the best mark in goals-per-game (0.62) and shooting percentage (29.4%). He rounded out his defensive game and carved out a role on the power play. He finally proved to a front office he was worth a full-time, multi-year commitment.

“I wanted to stay here for sure,” Frk said. “I wanted to be a King.”

Jack Harris
Jack Harris is a sports reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before becoming a staff writer with The Times, Harris interned at the paper. A Phoenix native, he has previously covered Arizona State athletics for 247Sports and has appeared in the Arizona Republic, Dallas Morning News and San Jose Mercury News. His work has been recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists and the Hearst Foundation.
