Hockey

Dustin Brown’s third-period hat trick powers Kings past Wild

Kings forward Dustin Brown scores on Minnesota Wild goaltender Alex Stalock during the third period of the Kings’ 7-3 win Saturday.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
March 7, 2020
4:40 PM
Dustin Brown had three goals and an assist and the Kings won their fifth straight game, 7-3 over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

Blake Lizotte and Trevor Moore scored 53 seconds apart in the second period, Anze Kopitar had a goal and two assists and Gabriel Vilardi added a goal to help the Kings improve to 8-2-1 in their past 11 games. Calvin Petersen made 25 saves for his third straight victory.

Marcus Foligno had a goal and an assist for Minnesota, Jared Spurgeon and Luke Kunin also scored, and Alex Stalock made 28 saves. The Wild had won six in a row on the road. They missed a chance to reclaim the first wild-card in the Western Conference.

Brown made it 4-1 early in the third period with his 297th career goal. He had a tap into an open goal after Stalock saved Ben Hutton’s initial shot.

Spurgeon cut it to 4-2 at 5:33, and Kunin made it 4-3 with 4:25 left. But Brown got behind Minnesota’s defense with 2:13 to go and added an empty-netter 59 seconds later for the hat trick.

Vilardi completed the scoring.

Notes: The Kings are 6-1-1 in their past eight home games, winning four straight. . Stalock made his seventh straight start to tie his career high. . Wild F Kevin Fiala did not have a point, ending the longest point streak of his career at six games.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
