Kings sign prospect Tyler Madden to entry-level contract

The Kings have signed forward prospect Tyler Madden to a three-year entry-level contract, the team announced Monday.

A former third-round draft pick acquired by the Kings before this season’s trade deadline, Madden turns pro after two seasons at Northeastern University in which he tallied 65 points (31 goals, 34 assists) in 63 games.

The son of former NHL forward and assistant coach John Madden, the 20-year-old is the second Kings prospect to sign an entry-level contract in recent weeks, joining former first-round pick Alex Turcotte in making the jump up from the college level.

Born in Florida, Madden attended the same Connecticut prep school, Avon Old Farms, as Kings goalie Jonathan Quick before playing two seasons of junior hockey in the United States Hockey League, where he collected 34 points in 50 games. The right-handed shooter also represented Team USA in the 2019 World Junior Championships.

Advertisement

After being picked 68th overall by the Vancouver Canucks in 2018, the 5-foot-11, 155-pound forward was dealt to the Kings as part of the Tyler Toffoli trade in February. His acquisition bolstered a Kings pipeline that was already considered one of the best in the NHL, and his signing will make him one of several young forwards competing for a roster spot in training camp next season.

“Our guys have followed Tyler Madden from his draft-eligible year on to the two years at Northeastern,” Kings general manager Rob Blake said at the time of the trade, a deal in which the Kings also received journeyman forward Tim Schaller, a second-round pick and a conditional fourth-round pick. “[He profiles] along the lines that we’ve been stating here; [he has] the [will to] compete and character. He has some high-end vision and skill.”