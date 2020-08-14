Kings suspend mascot actor accused of sexual harassment in lawsuit

The Kings announced Friday they have suspended a team employee who is being sued for alleged sexual misconduct and are launching an investigation into the matter.

The employee in question is reportedly Tim Smith, who performs as the team’s mascot, “Bailey,” in addition to serving as the club’s senior manager of game presentation and events.

According to TMZ, a lawsuit recently filed by a former female member of the Kings’ “Ice Crew” in-game entertainment squad alleges Smith harassed her with lewd jokes, inappropriate comments and physical advances after she was hired by the club in 2018.

The woman, who is using the alias Jane Doe to protect her identity, is reportedly suing Smith as well as the Kings and their owner AEG for more than $1 million in damages.

“The L.A. Kings take these allegations very seriously and, as an organization, we believe that everyone has the right to work in an environment free from any form of harassment or discrimination,” the team said in a statement that did not identify Smith by name. “We will conduct a thorough investigation into this matter. The employee in question has been suspended, effective immediately, pending the conclusion of the investigation.”

Per TMZ, the lawsuit claims Smith had the woman fired from the Ice Crew after she made it known his alleged advances were unwanted. After another team official asked her to return to the club, Smith’s alleged harassment continued, including one instance in which the suit claims Smith thrusted his hips in the woman’s face.

In 2017, Smith was sued for sexual misconduct stemming from a separate incident, in which he allegedly groped a woman’s buttocks in a Staples Center elevator. The team disputed that claim at the time, saying an internal investigation found the allegations to be without merit. The suit was reportedly later settled between the parties.

Smith has worked for the Kings since 2007, according to his LinkedIn profile.